Michael Schumacher's family planning legal action over AI "interview"
After a German magazine published a fake AI-generated "interview" with Michael Schumacher, CNN Reporter Anna Stewart explains to Isa Soares why the technology is raising significant legal questions.
05:38 - Source: CNN
