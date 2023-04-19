zelensky putin split
See how Putin and Zelensky visited the war zone in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky each paid a visit to their troops fighting in the war between the two countries. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
02:26
World News 16 videos

video thumbnail taliban torture
Hear from some of the victims of Taliban's torture regime
03:41
Japan fukushima 12 years later reactors stewart pkg contd intl hnk vpx_00023612.png
CNN goes inside the Fukushima nuclear plant where wastewater is being treated
03:36
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport as a fire burns, in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Eyewitnesses say hospital was directly targeted amid Sudan violence
03:37
blair clinton ahern amanpour
Clinton, Blair and Ahern reflect on historic peace deal
06:18
screengrab kishida bodyguard
See bodyguard react to object that narrowly missed the Japanese PM
01:00
nima elbagir sudan
CNN correspondent gets emotional talking about her family in Sudan
02:45
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, left, and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Video shows intense fighting in residential areas in Sudan
02:47
edith gross dana bash holocaust pkg vpx
I will never forgive and definitely not forget: Holocaust survivor shares harrowing story
04:50
indian lawmaker shot vpx
Video shows moment right before former Indian lawmaker was killed on live TV
01:27
500 day cave thumb
See Spanish woman emerge after 500 days alone in a cave
01:37
video thumbnail darien gap npw actws
See part of the journey migrants risk to reach the US
02:43
Sciutto NATO pkg vpx
See the moment Russian ships approach NATO task force while CNN aboard
03:09
fred pleitgen tear gassed paris protests 041323
CNN reporter hit with tear gas during live broadcast
02:38
bakhmut ukraine battle footage lon orig na
Video shows building collapsing amid fierce fighting in Bakhmut
00:53
pakistan flood
Remember last year's floods in Pakistan? This is how they're affecting people now
02:41
