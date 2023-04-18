bash blitzer auschwitz-birkenau
CNN anchor learns stunning revelation about grandparents killed in Holocaust
CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash, both of whom are related to Holocaust survivors, report from Auschwitz-Birkenau, where they participated in the March of the Living in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day.
03:15 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
bash blitzer auschwitz-birkenau
CNN anchor learns stunning revelation about grandparents killed in Holocaust
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport as a fire burns, in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Eyewitnesses say hospital was directly targeted amid Sudan violence
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
blair clinton ahern amanpour
Clinton, Blair and Ahern reflect on historic peace deal
06:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab kishida bodyguard
See bodyguard react to object that narrowly missed the Japanese PM
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nima elbagir sudan
CNN correspondent gets emotional talking about her family in Sudan
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, left, and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Video shows intense fighting in residential areas in Sudan
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
edith gross dana bash holocaust pkg vpx
I will never forgive and definitely not forget: Holocaust survivor shares harrowing story
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indian lawmaker shot vpx
Video shows moment right before former Indian lawmaker was killed on live TV
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
500 day cave thumb
See Spanish woman emerge after 500 days alone in a cave
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail darien gap npw actws
See part of the journey migrants risk to reach the US
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sciutto NATO pkg vpx
See the moment Russian ships approach NATO task force while CNN aboard
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fred pleitgen tear gassed paris protests 041323
CNN reporter hit with tear gas during live broadcast
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bakhmut ukraine battle footage lon orig na
Video shows building collapsing amid fierce fighting in Bakhmut
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pakistan flood
Remember last year's floods in Pakistan? This is how they're affecting people now
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taiwan Ministry of National Defense vpx
China may be one step closer to attacking Taiwan
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk bbc interview lon orig na
'This hasn't been some sort of party': Elon Musk discusses running Twitter
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN