Watch moment WSJ journalist appears in Russian court
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared at a Moscow court for a hearing to appeal the terms of his detention. He is asking that his pre-trial detention be under house arrest rather than in jail. Gershkovich was detained in late March and formally charged with espionage. The US State Department has officially designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained by Russia.
