Hear from some of the victims of Taliban's torture regime
When the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, they pushed a reformed image, promising a relatively progressive regime in comparison with their previous rule. But in a move straight from the pages of their old playbook, the Taliban has ordered judges to impose an extreme interpretation of Islamic law under which penalties for perceived offenses can include public executions, flogging and amputations. CNN speaks to Afghans who describe life under the Taliban's reign.
