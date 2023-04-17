Clinton, Blair and Ahern reflect on historic peace deal
Former US President Bill Clinton, British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahern reflect on the 25th anniversary of the "Good Friday Agreement" with CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour.
Clinton, Blair and Ahern reflect on historic peace deal
