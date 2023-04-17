exp phantom opera broadway polo sandoval lkl FST 041712ASEG2 cnni world_00002130.png
Final curtain comes down on "Phantom of the Opera"
Broadway's longest-running show is saying goodbye to its fans. After 35 years and nearly 14,000 performances, "Phantom of the Opera" takes its final bow on Broadway. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.
Source: CNN
Final curtain comes down on "Phantom of the Opera"
katie porter ctm iso 4 12 23
Lawmaker who's a single mom reveals shocking advice she received
nightcaphotels16x9
Make your own bed: will less daily housekeeping hurt the hotel business?
elon musk bbc interview lon orig na
Hear what Twitter owner Elon Musk thinks about a potential US ban of TikTok
Nightcap_AI clip 040623 16x9
'We're way ahead of our skis here': Hear expert's warning about AI
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
low-wage worker
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
jason smith
'I'm weary': Louisville doctor reacts to treating mass shooting victims
Roy McGrath
Former Maryland Gov. Hogan's ex-chief of staff dies after confrontation with FBI agent
dan hurley uconn thumb 04042023 vpx
'Lucky fire-breathing dragon': UConn's head coach admits to wearing this during games
eric adams mtg split
Hear NYC mayor's message for Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of Trump arraignment
Finland officially joins NATO
Finland officially joins NATO
GOP reaction to Trump indictment
GOP lawmaker hands out 'indict this!' ham sandwiches on Capitol Hill
Watch: Juror from trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow speaks to CNN
Watch: Juror from trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow speaks to CNN
Senator speaks out about his struggle with depression
Senator speaks out about his struggle with depression
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
