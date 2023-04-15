Gunshots heard, smoke rising near Sudan's presidential palace
A Sudanese paramilitary group said it was in control of the presidential palace and other key sites in the country as tensions with the army erupted into open fighting. CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo reports.
03:11 - Source: CNN
