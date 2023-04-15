JUICE mission launches for Jupiter and three of its moons
A European Space Agency craft is on its way to explore Jupiter and three of its moons. It will take the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission eight years to get there.
00:37 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
JUICE mission launches for Jupiter and three of its moons
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawmaker who's a single mom reveals shocking advice she received
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Make your own bed: will less daily housekeeping hurt the hotel business?
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Twitter owner Elon Musk thinks about a potential US ban of TikTok
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We're way ahead of our skis here': Hear expert's warning about AI
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm weary': Louisville doctor reacts to treating mass shooting victims
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Maryland Gov. Hogan's ex-chief of staff dies after confrontation with FBI agent
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Lucky fire-breathing dragon': UConn's head coach admits to wearing this during games
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear NYC mayor's message for Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of Trump arraignment
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Finland officially joins NATO
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmaker hands out 'indict this!' ham sandwiches on Capitol Hill
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Juror from trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow speaks to CNN
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senator speaks out about his struggle with depression
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN