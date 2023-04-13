Prince Harry to attend King's coronation without Meghan
Buckingham Palace confirms the Duke of Sussex will travel to the United Kingdom for his father's coronation next month. His wife will stay back in the United States with their children. Isa Soares reports.
01:54 - Source: CNN
