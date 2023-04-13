See part of the journey migrants risk to reach the US
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh walks with migrants attempting to cross the Darien Gap, a perilous jungle crossing between Colombia and Panama as they head north to seek asylum in the United States. "The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America" premieres on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CNN's new Sunday primetime series, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.
