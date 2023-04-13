Taiwan Ministry of National Defense vpx
China may be one step closer to attacking Taiwan
Erin Burnett Out Front
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an increase in combat training while visiting military forces, following China's third day of drills in a show of force around Taiwan's coast.
