Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Zelensky calls Russian soldiers 'animals' after Ukrainian beheading videos surface
Two videos have emerged on pro-Russian social media in the past week that appear to show Russian soldiers beheading Ukrainian soldiers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed those involved would be held accountable. CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Ukraine.
03:34 - Source: CNN
