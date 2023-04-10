Itamar Ben-Givr
Netanyahu's cabinet member joins settlers' march for reopening of illegal West Bank outpost
Far-right Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined thousands of Israeli settlers who staged a march demanding the reopening of Evyatar, an illegal settler outpost in the occupied West Bank. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports.
02:37
