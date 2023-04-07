He used to fight for Russia. Now he's defending Ukraine with outdated weapons
Soldiers at the northern edge of the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine are constantly on alert with Russian forces nearby. CNN's Ben Wedeman speaks to the men, who include a nuclear physicist who uses a gun and a veteran of the Soviet army who reminisces on the days when Russians, now the enemy, were his comrades-in-arms.
02:36 - Source: CNN
