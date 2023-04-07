Israel strikes Hamas targets in retaliation for rocket fire
Israel said it struck targets belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon and Gaza, amid rising tension days after Israeli police stormed the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
01:41 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
