gaza explosion
Israel strikes Hamas targets in retaliation for rocket fire
Israel said it struck targets belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon and Gaza, amid rising tension days after Israeli police stormed the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
01:41
World News 16 videos
- Source: CNN
screengrab paris police
Dramatic video shows violent clashes between protesters and police in France
03:38
- Source: CNN
Israeli police mosque vpx
Video shows Israeli police beat and injure Muslim demonstrators at mosque
02:16
- Source: CNN
france blackrock
French protesters light flares while storming investment firm
01:51
- Source: CNN
israeli police palestinians clash
Israeli police and Palestinians clash inside holy site
03:05
- Source: CNN
mccarthy tsai hanshake
Chinese social media reacts to Taiwan's president meeting McCarthy
03:18
- Source: CNN
deepest fish ever recorded
See the world's deepest fish
00:55
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Outgoing New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern gives a speech in parliament in Wellington on April 5, 2023. - Ardern bowed out of parliament on April 5, making an impassioned plea during her tearful final speech to "please take the politics out of climate change". (Photo by Mark Coote / AFP) (Photo by MARK COOTE/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear Jacinda Ardern's farewell speech to Parliament
01:05
- Source: CNN
A screen grab of a handout video obtained from social media shows what appears to be a man throwing yogurt at two unveiled women in a shop near a holy Shi'ite Muslim city, Iran. Handout via WANA/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. IRAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN IRAN.
Video shows moment man throws yogurt on two women in Iran
02:00
- Source: CNN
israeli veterans
Israeli veterans are a driving force behind recent protests. Here's why
02:33
- Source: CNN
SPLIT marin reporter
Why did Finland's PM lose? Reporter explains the key issue voters cared about
01:50
- Source: CNN
taxi driver
Palestinian taxi driver recounts surviving attack by right-wing protesters
03:31
- Source: CNN
culver mexico
CNN reached out to fentanyl chemical manufacturers in China. See what they said
07:13
- Source: CNN
WSJ Journalist
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of US journalist in Russia
02:36
- Source: CNN
cheetah cubs born India
Video shows first cheetah cubs born in India in more than 70 years
00:46
- Source: CNN
king charles iii state visit
Hear what issue King Charles III wants to highlight during his Germany trip
02:32
- Source: CNN