CNN reporter takes cover in Ukrainian trenches as Russian drones fly above
CNN's Ben Wedeman visits a frontline trench of the Ukrainian army, where they must evade Russian sniper and drone fire.
02:58
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
02:58
Russian authorities detain female suspect in St. Petersburg café blast
02:34
'Scary, cold, hungry and lonely': Volunteer soldier shares experience on front line
03:28
Hear US official's warning for Americans in Russia
00:57
Their faces were disfigured by the war. Now these doctors are giving them back hope
03:50
See how an American delivers lifeline to frontline civilians
02:42
Wagner chief admits Bakhmut battle has 'battered' his army
03:22
'It's a slaughter-fest for the Russians': Top US general on Bakhmut battle
01:18
She's on Moscow's most wanted list. Hear what she thinks of Putin and his war in Ukraine
04:12
Eastern Ukraine has seen some of the heaviest fighting. See what's it like
02:08
Drone footage shows fallen Russian soldiers in Bakhmut battlefield
02:57
'We too mean business': Russian civilian reacts to Putin's latest nuclear strategy
02:43
CNN speaks to volunteer soldier struggling with PTSD
03:27
CNN report: 'Deadly grudge match' over key Ukrainian city is far from over
01:52
Putin says Russia's economy is strong. Biden disagrees. Here's the reality
02:16
Ukrainian farmers use hands to dig out landmines meant to destroy tanks
02:49
