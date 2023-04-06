Hear Jacinda Ardern's farewell speech to Parliament
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said farewell to politics with an inspiring speech that assured other "nerds, criers, and huggers" that they too could one day lead.
01:05 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Hear Jacinda Ardern's farewell speech to Parliament
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the world's deepest fish
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Israeli police clashing with Palestinians inside holy site
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows moment man throws yogurt on two women in Iran
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israeli veterans are a driving force behind recent protests. Here's why
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why did Finland's PM lose? Reporter explains the key issue voters cared about
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Palestinian taxi driver recounts surviving attack by right-wing protesters
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reached out to fentanyl chemical manufacturers in China. See what they said
07:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of US journalist in Russia
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows first cheetah cubs born in India in more than 70 years
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what issue King Charles III wants to highlight during his Germany trip
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
A group of miners were trapped in a gold mine. See how they escaped
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
She's on Moscow's most wanted list. Hear what she thinks of Putin and his war in Ukraine
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Marines storm beach in US-South Korea amphibious assault drill
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trash is piling up on the streets of Paris. Here's why
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Risking their lives without pay: Meet Australia's volunteer firefighters
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN