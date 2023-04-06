Dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel after raids on al-Aqsa mosque
The Israeli military said that dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel in a major escalation that comes amid regional tensions over Israeli police raids at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
01:05 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel after raids on al-Aqsa mosque
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
French protesters light flares while storming investment firm
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israeli police and Palestinians clash inside holy site
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese social media reacts to Taiwan's president meeting McCarthy
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the world's deepest fish
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Jacinda Ardern's farewell speech to Parliament
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows moment man throws yogurt on two women in Iran
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israeli veterans are a driving force behind recent protests. Here's why
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why did Finland's PM lose? Reporter explains the key issue voters cared about
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Palestinian taxi driver recounts surviving attack by right-wing protesters
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reached out to fentanyl chemical manufacturers in China. See what they said
07:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of US journalist in Russia
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows first cheetah cubs born in India in more than 70 years
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what issue King Charles III wants to highlight during his Germany trip
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
A group of miners were trapped in a gold mine. See how they escaped
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
She's on Moscow's most wanted list. Hear what she thinks of Putin and his war in Ukraine
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN