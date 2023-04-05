Fighting for Mercy: Full documentary
Mercy Esther was just eight years old when she was taken from her village in rural Tanzania and forced into domestic servitude. Now she lives in a shelter run by the non-profit WoteSawa, whose founder dreams of a day when no child will be forced to work in Tanzania.
24:31 - Source: CNN
