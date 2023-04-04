Finland officially joins NATO
Finland officially became the 31st member of the the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), marking a major shift in the security landscape in northeastern Europe that adds some 1,300 kilometers (830 miles) to the alliance's frontier with Russia.
01:30 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Finland officially joins NATO
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the world's deepest fish
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows moment man throws yogurt on two women in Iran
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israeli veterans are a driving force behind recent protests. Here's why
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why did Finland's PM lose? Reporter explains the key issue voters cared about
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear US official's warning for Americans in Russia
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Palestinian taxi driver recounts surviving attack by right-wing protesters
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reached out to fentanyl chemical manufacturers in China. See what they said
07:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of US journalist in Russia
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows first cheetah cubs born in India in more than 70 years
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what issue King Charles III wants to highlight during his Germany trip
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
A group of miners were trapped in a gold mine. See how they escaped
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
She's on Moscow's most wanted list. Hear what she thinks of Putin and his war in Ukraine
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Marines storm beach in US-South Korea amphibious assault drill
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trash is piling up on the streets of Paris. Here's why
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Risking their lives without pay: Meet Australia's volunteer firefighters
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN