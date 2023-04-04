Finland joining NATO will double the border between Russia and the military alliance
CNN's Nic Robertson joins Max Foster to discuss Finland preparing to officially join NATO, as the move will expand Russia's border with the military alliance.
05:04 - Source: CNN
