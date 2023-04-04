AV Sadat Kawawa Screengrab
African athletes ride the wave of success
Ugandan kayaker Sadat Kawawa is elevating the sport in his hometown while competing in the annual Nile River Festival. Five-time kitesurfing world champion Airton Cozzolino travels to Morocco to compete at the 2022 GKA Kite World Tour.
23:03 - Source: CNN
African Voices 16 videos
AV Sadat Kawawa Screengrab
African athletes ride the wave of success
23:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pascal Siakam 1 African Voices Screengrab
African basketball stars pave the way for young athletes
23:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Single Leg Amputee Sports Assoc AV
Empowering African amputees through sport
23:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ntando Mahlangu AV Screebgrab
South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu sets sights on 2024 Paralympics
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Frame grab of Korede bello from African Voices My Drive
My Drive with Korede Bello
04:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kenneth Gyang Screengrab African Voices
Meet the creatives elevating Africa's film industry
23:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Derek Boateng African Voices Screengrab
Former pro footballer scouts next generation of African players
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AVP Football Legends Screengrab
Legendary footballers move the sport forward in Africa
23:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Namibia ophthalmologist South Africa Neurosurgeon neurosurgery spc_00000811.png
The 'Miracle Doctor' giving people their sight back
23:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
African Voices Martine Viljoen Screengrab
Saving southern Africa's sea turtles and penguins
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
South Africa Kenya Animal conservation Super Tusker elephants Pengiuns Tsavo Trust SPC_00000000.png
The conservations protecting Africa's vulnerable animals
23:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joseph Kyalo Super Tusker Kenya Tsavo East National park conservationist spc_00031304.png
Protecting Kenya's 'Super Tusker' elephants
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Daniel Botha surf enthusiast South Africa entrepreneur Surfing Surfpop SPC_00000000.png
A surfer's love for the sport helps transform communities
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Africa Cape Town Morocco Daniel Botha Boujmaa Guilloul Sidi Kaouki beach spc_00003329.png
How water sports are making waves in Africa
23:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Headies music awards Ayo Animashaun Nigeria Afrobeats spc _00000000.png
Meet the Nigerian entrepreneur bringing 'The Headies' to America
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Frame grab from African Voices My Drive
My Drive with Richard Mofe-Damijo
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN