ptsd soldier ukraine
CNN speaks to volunteer soldier struggling with trauma of war
A young volunteer soldier, Akula, who signed up for the war at the beginning of the Russian invasion is now dealing with the trauma of war. He spoke to CNN's David McKenzie about his time on the front lines and how it has affected his mental health.
