CNN speaks to volunteer soldier struggling with trauma of war
A young volunteer soldier, Akula, who signed up for the war at the beginning of the Russian invasion is now dealing with the trauma of war. He spoke to CNN's David McKenzie about his time on the front lines and how it has affected his mental health.
03:28 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
CNN speaks to volunteer soldier struggling with trauma of war
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear US official's warning for Americans in Russia
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Their faces were disfigured by the war. Now these doctors are giving them back hope
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how an American delivers lifeline to frontline civilians
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner chief admits Bakhmut battle has 'battered' his army
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's a slaughter-fest for the Russians': Top US general on Bakhmut battle
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
She's on Moscow's most wanted list. Hear what she thinks of Putin and his war in Ukraine
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Eastern Ukraine has seen some of the heaviest fighting. See what's it like
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drone footage shows fallen Russian soldiers in Bakhmut battlefield
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We too mean business': Russian civilian reacts to Putin's latest nuclear strategy
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN speaks to volunteer soldier struggling with PTSD
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN report: 'Deadly grudge match' over key Ukrainian city is far from over
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin says Russia's economy is strong. Biden disagrees. Here's the reality
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Ukrainian farmers use hands to dig out landmines meant to destroy tanks
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia expert has theory on why Putin made newest nuclear threat
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Survivor reacts to Russian missile strike: We are not afraid, we are angry
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN