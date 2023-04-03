A screen grab of a handout video obtained from social media shows what appears to be a man throwing yogurt at two unveiled women in a shop near a holy Shi'ite Muslim city, Iran. Handout via WANA/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. IRAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN IRAN.
Video shows moment man throws yogurt on two women in Iran
Video shows an incident at a store in the Iranian city of Shandiz where a man approached two unveiled women before proceeding to grab a tub of yogurt from the store and throw it, hitting both women in the head. The video then appears to show a male staff member removing the suspect from the store. CNN is not able to verify what was said immediately before the confrontation.
02:00 - Source: CNN
