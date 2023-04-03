Video shows moment man throws yogurt on two women in Iran
Video shows an incident at a store in the Iranian city of Shandiz where a man approached two unveiled women before proceeding to grab a tub of yogurt from the store and throw it, hitting both women in the head. The video then appears to show a male staff member removing the suspect from the store. CNN is not able to verify what was said immediately before the confrontation.
02:00 - Source: CNN
