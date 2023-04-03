Israeli veterans are a driving force behind recent protests. Here's why
Hundreds of thousands of protesters have been taking to the streets for 13 weeks in a row to protest against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan. While Israel's protest movement is made up of many disparate groups, the pressure from Israel's much vaunted veterans has been seen as a key to moving the needle. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
02:33 - Source: CNN
World News
