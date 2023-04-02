Video shows moment of deadly explosion at cafe in Russia
A well-known Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed in an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, authorities said. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
04:19 - Source: CNN
CNN in Russia 11 videos
