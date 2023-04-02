Investigators and members of emergency services work at the site of an explosion in a cafe in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 2, 2023.
Video shows moment of deadly explosion at cafe in Russia
Newsroom
A well-known Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed in an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, authorities said. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
04:19 - Source: CNN
CNN in Russia 11 videos
Investigators and members of emergency services work at the site of an explosion in a cafe in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 2, 2023.
Video shows moment of deadly explosion at cafe in Russia
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WSJ Journalist
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of US journalist in Russia
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner Group video vpx
Wagner chief admits Bakhmut battle has 'battered' his army
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yevgeny Prigozhin propaganda vpx
Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pleitgen putin soliders ukraine war dnt lead vpx_00002412.png
Russian troops release video as they say they will not fight
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Pleitgen artist PKG vpx
'Russia is not Putin': 76-year-old Russian uses her art to speak out
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian refugee couple vpx
Russian priest says he's helped 'thousands' of Ukrainian refugees get to Europe
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab putin on russia day
Putin unveils imperialist mission: taking back land he says is Russia's
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matthew Chance Moscow parade vpx
CNN reporter was at Russia's Victory Day parade. Here's what he saw
04:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
matthew chance vpx screengrab
CNN reporter returns to Russia for first time since January
04:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN