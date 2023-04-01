Pope Francis waves from a car as he leaves Rome's Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Hear Pope joke with CNN correspondent after hospital stay
Newsroom
Pope Francis joked that he is "still alive" as he seemingly left Rome's Gemelli hospital in good spirits where he spent the past few days being treated for a respiratory infection. CNN's Delia Gallagher reports.
02:24
