See how an American delivers lifeline to frontline civilians
Parts of Eastern Ukraine have been without running water since the beginning of the invasion. Volunteer organizations like Aqueducks.org are providing a lifeline to civilians who remain in frontline towns by delivering drinking water twice a day. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
02:42 - Source: CNN
