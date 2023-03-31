exp Legal analysis trump indictment bianca nobilo Bernarda Villalona cnni world_00002001.png
What's next for Donald Trump after his indictment
Criminal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona tells CNN's Bianca Nobilo what's next for Donald Trump after becoming the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted.
03:51 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
exp Legal analysis trump indictment bianca nobilo Bernarda Villalona cnni world_00002001.png
What's next for Donald Trump after his indictment
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this April 2018 photo, former President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House.
Listen to Trump's defiant message after being indicted
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gwyneth Paltrow listens as the verdict is read Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah.
Watch as jury reads verdict in Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CourtTV
A general view of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World Resort on March 03, 2022 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Disney quietly takes power from Florida governor's board
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 032323 clip 2 fix 16x9
This company was once called the future of media. Now it's struggling to pay its bills
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
bernie sanders howard schultz SPLIT
Watch Sanders grill ex-Starbucks CEO on union-busting tactics
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 032323 Clip 16x9
'Xenophobic showboating': Privacy leader slams lawmakers over calls for TikTok ban
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 3 29 23
'Shark Tank' star reacts to Senate hearing on bank failures
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab WTVA meteorologist
Meteorologist explains why he prayed on live television
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Zakaria asks Jon Stewart about Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Douyin TikTok comparison Wang pkg vpx
See how TikTok compares to China's heavily censored version, Douyin
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Harry Enten AC360 vpx
Here's how much it costs to fly to space
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper 10 year Lead split vpx
'What the hell?': Tapper reacts to show's first episode 10 years later
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
destantis trump split
DeSantis was asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Listen to attorneys' differing accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CourtTV