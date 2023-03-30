WSJ Journalist
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of US journalist in Russia
CNN's Matthew Chance reports on Russian authorities detaining an American reporter from the Wall Street Journal and accused him of spying.
Video shows first cheetah cubs born in India in more than 70 years
An undated ID photo of journalist Evan Gershkovich. - A US reporter for The Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia for espionage, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, citing the FSB security services. "The FSB halted the illegal activities of US citizen Evan Gershkovich... a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited with the Russian foreign ministry," the FSB was quoted as saying. He is "suspected of spying in the interests of the American government" and of collecting information "on an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex," agencies reported. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
What we know about the WSJ journalist arrested in Russia
Hear what issue King Charles III wants to highlight during his Germany trip
A group of miners were trapped in a gold mine. See how they escaped
She's on Moscow's most wanted list. Hear what she thinks of Putin and his war in Ukraine
US and South Korean troops carry out Exercise Ssang Yong, a joint military exercise, in Pohang, South Korea, on March 29.
See Marines storm beach in US-South Korea amphibious assault drill
Trash is piling up on the streets of Paris. Here's why
Risking their lives without pay: Meet Australia's volunteer firefighters
Video shows detainees locked behind gates as fire breaks out in detention center
How a historic general strike brought Israel to a standstill
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the Patron of the Rugby Football League hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England. The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will take place from October 23rd through to November 27th, 2021 in 17 cities across England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Harry in London for hearing against Daily Mail publisher
Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
Cuban migrants successfully reach US using motorized hang glider
Israeli journalist predicts what could happen next with protests
Watch protesters flood Tel Aviv highway to protest Netanyahu
