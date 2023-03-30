Wagner chief admits Bakhmut battle has 'battered' his army
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has been incredibly useful to Putin for his conflict in Ukraine. But this figure who once lurked in the shadows is now increasingly in the public eye and sometimes deviates from the Kremlin narrative. CNN's Matthew Chance has more.
Wagner chief admits Bakhmut battle has 'battered' his army
