Hear what issue King Charles III wants to highlight during his Germany trip
King Charles III arrived in Germany with the Queen Consort for his first overseas state visit as monarch. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, rolled out the red carpet for the visiting monarch. CNN's Max Foster has more.
02:32 - Source: CNN
