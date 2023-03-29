See Marines storm beach in US-South Korea amphibious assault drill
Thousands of South Korean and US troops have been conducting large-scale joint military exercises, including offensive action drills. Meanwhile, North Korean state media claimed the country had simulated a tactical nuclear missile launch. CNN's Paula Hancocks has an exclusive look.
See Marines storm beach in US-South Korea amphibious assault drill
