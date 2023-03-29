damage ukraine
Eastern Ukraine has seen some of the heaviest fighting. See what's it like
According to Ukrainian military officials, several zones in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions have seen some of the heaviest fighting. CNN's Ben Wedeman spoke to civilians who remain in those regions, trying to pick up the pieces.
Russian on Putin vpx
'We too mean business': Russian civilian reacts to Putin's latest nuclear strategy
ptsd soldier ukraine
CNN speaks to volunteer soldier struggling with PTSD
battle for bakhmut still
CNN report: 'Deadly grudge match' over key Ukrainian city is far from over
screengrab ukraine farmer digs out mine
Ukrainian farmers use hands to dig out landmines meant to destroy tanks
Jill Dougherty Vladifmir Putin Split
Russia expert has theory on why Putin made newest nuclear threat
ukrainian strike survivor vpx
Survivor reacts to Russian missile strike: We are not afraid, we are angry
A view shows a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Man shares video of Russian missile strike aftermath
ukraine orphans mckenzie 2
A hospital used deception to save orphaned Ukrainians from being taken by Russia
A Patriot Launcher is staged during 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment's culminating field training exercise on Fort Sill, Okla., Oct. 25, 2019.
Retired Lt. Gen. explains where US defense systems need to be placed in Ukraine
xi putin day2
Russia has become more dependent on China since Ukraine war began. Here's how
Russian cruise missiles "Kalibr NK" were destroyed during their transportation by rail in Dzhankoi, Crimea.
Video reportedly shows strike on train transporting Russian cruise missiles
ivan watson izium drone footage
See the video at the center of a war crimes investigation against Russian forces
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20, 2023. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
XI PUTIN SPLIT 032023
Hear why Kirby thinks Putin-Xi alliance is 'a marriage of convenience not affection'
In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with local residents during his visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, Ukraine. Putin has traveled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine.
Putin reportedly heckled during visit to key Ukrainian city
vladimir putin mark hertling split
Retired lt. gen. watched tape of Putin's Mariupol visit. Here's what he saw
