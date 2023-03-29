Vanuatu's push for a U.N. resolution calling for climate accountability
Anna Coren looks at Vanuatu's fight against climate change as it's impacted by severe weather.
02:46 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Vanuatu's push for a U.N. resolution calling for climate accountability
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawmaker challenged Biden to take away his AR-15 in 2020. See his response when CNN rolled the tape
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Astrophysicist explains why seeing planets with the naked eye is rare
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
This company was once called the future of media. Now it's struggling to pay its bills
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Xenophobic showboating': Privacy leader slams lawmakers over calls for TikTok ban
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meteorologist explains why he prayed on live television
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zakaria asks Jon Stewart about Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how TikTok compares to China's heavily censored version, Douyin
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how much it costs to fly to space
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
'What the hell?': Tapper reacts to show's first episode 10 years later
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis was asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to attorneys' differing accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident
03:12
Now playing- Source: CourtTV
Firms buying land and water rights in Western US
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox producer claims she was 'bullied and intimidated' in Dominion case
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ted Lasso' star takes question from 'familiar face' at White House press briefing
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN