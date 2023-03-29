Will anyone be held accountable for the recent U.S. bank failures?
As U.S. bank regulators face lawmakers on Capitol Hill over the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, CNN's Bianca Nobilo and Clare Sebastian discuss the ongoing investigation and what U.S. lawmakers are doing to prevent other banks from collapsing.
03:57 - Source: CNN
