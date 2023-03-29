exp nashville school shooting Jonathan Wackrow intv 032902ASEG1 cnni world_00002001.png
Nashville police release bodycam video of school shooter takedown as motive remains elusive
Chilling police bodycam video released by Nashville police as investigators search for a motive in Monday's school shooting. CNN's Rosemary Church speaks with CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Jonathan Wackrow.
05:00 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
exp nashville school shooting Jonathan Wackrow intv 032902ASEG1 cnni world_00002001.png
Nashville police release bodycam video of school shooter takedown as motive remains elusive
05:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ken Buck split
Lawmaker challenged Biden to take away his AR-15 in 2020. See his response when CNN rolled the tape
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Silhouettes of father, daughter and astronomical telescope under starry skies.
Astrophysicist explains why seeing planets with the naked eye is rare
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 032323 clip 2 fix 16x9
This company was once called the future of media. Now it's struggling to pay its bills
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 032323 Clip 16x9
'Xenophobic showboating': Privacy leader slams lawmakers over calls for TikTok ban
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab WTVA meteorologist
Meteorologist explains why he prayed on live television
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Zakaria asks Jon Stewart about Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Douyin TikTok comparison Wang pkg vpx
See how TikTok compares to China's heavily censored version, Douyin
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Harry Enten AC360 vpx
Here's how much it costs to fly to space
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper 10 year Lead split vpx
'What the hell?': Tapper reacts to show's first episode 10 years later
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
destantis trump split
DeSantis was asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Listen to attorneys' differing accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CourtTV
The Colorado River in Eagle County, Colorado.
Firms buying land and water rights in Western US
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tucker split
Fox producer claims she was 'bullied and intimidated' in Dominion case
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jason Sudeikis is flanked by fellow Ted Lasso cast members Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham as he takes questions at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
'Ted Lasso' star takes question from 'familiar face' at White House press briefing
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN