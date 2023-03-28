Video shows detainees locked behind gates as fire breaks out in detention center
At least 40 people died in a fire at a migration center in Ciudad Juarez, a city on Mexico's border with the United States, according to officials. CNN's Rafael Romo reports.
02:50 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video shows detainees locked behind gates as fire breaks out in detention center
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drone footage shows fallen Russian soldiers in Bakhmut battlefield
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
How a historic general strike brought Israel to a standstill
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prince Harry in London for hearing against Daily Mail publisher
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cuban migrants successfully reach US using motorized hang glider
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israeli journalist predicts what could happen next with protests
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch protesters flood Tel Aviv highway to protest Netanyahu
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zakaria identifies key part of Xi-Putin meeting that could change the world
05:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia expert has theory on why Putin made newest nuclear threat
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
In a second attack, 10 rockets targeted US base in Syria
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Justin Trudeau on what the world needs to do to handle China's threats
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general: This is the decisive terrain to bring Putin to negotiating table
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ugandan president: Homosexuals are deviations from normal
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un reveals nuclear counterattack drills against US and South Korea
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN