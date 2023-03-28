Two of Europe's biggest economies are facing nationwide protests
As France faces more protests over its pension reform plan, labor strikes in Germany have brought much of the country's public transportation to a halt. Laila Harrak speaks with CNN European affairs commentator Dominic Thomas about the demands of protesters in both countries.
