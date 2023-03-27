yaakov katz
Israeli journalist predicts what could happen next with protests
For months, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been taking to the streets across the country against far-reaching changes to Israel's legal system some say threaten the country's democratic foundations. CNN spoke to Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz to discuss the current developments.
02:44 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
yaakov katz
Israeli journalist predicts what could happen next with protests
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tel Aviv Protest March 26 2023
Watch protesters flood Tel Aviv highway to protest Netanyahu
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping make a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Photo by Pavel Byrkin / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Zakaria identifies key part of Xi-Putin meeting that could change the world
05:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Dougherty Vladifmir Putin Split
Russia expert has theory on why Putin made newest nuclear threat
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
syria drone
In a second attack, 10 rockets targeted US base in Syria
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau on what the world needs to do to handle China's threats
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gen. Wesley Clark vpx
Retired general: This is the decisive terrain to bring Putin to negotiating table
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Ugandan president anti-gay
Ugandan president: Homosexuals are deviations from normal
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
novak dojokovic becky anderson
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
north korea mock nuclear counterattack
Kim Jong Un reveals nuclear counterattack drills against US and South Korea
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20, 2023. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday, March 14 2023. The unrelenting cyclone that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at more than 50 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
World leader calls on G20 countries to 'put their money where their climate change mouth is'
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
XI PUTIN SPLIT 032023
Hear why Kirby thinks Putin-Xi alliance is 'a marriage of convenience not affection'
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AUS dead fish orig
Drone footage shows millions of dead fish blanket river
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
selina wang xi putin pkg 1
How Chinese citizens are reacting to Xi's upcoming visit with Putin
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china youth unemployment
China's youth are struggling to find employment post pandemic. Here's why
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN