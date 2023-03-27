FMR Aide: For first time, Netanyahu has to back off
As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announces a delay to his judicial reform, former aide Aviv Bushinsky tells Lynda Kinkade the government didn't anticipate the amount of demonstrations, and for the first time in his career, Netanyahu has to back off because of internal pressure.
07:02 - Source: CNN
