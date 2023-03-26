Zakaria identifies key part of Xi-Putin meeting that could change the world
CNN's Fareed Zakaria discusses the potential impact on the US dollar after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he favors using the Chinese yuan for financial settlements with other countries.
05:35 - Source: CNN
