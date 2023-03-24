North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un "personally guided" a test of a simulated underwater nuclear strategic weapon on March 21, according to KCNA.
See photos North Korea says are from nuclear-capable underwater drone test
North Korea claimed to have tested an underwater drone capable of carrying a nuclear warhead that could create a "radioactive tsunami," however, analysts urged skepticism noting a lack of proof. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
World News 16 videos
screengrab suspected iranian affliated drone attack
US launches retaliatory airstrike after deadly drone attack in Syria
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau on what the world needs to do to handle China's threats
Gen. Wesley Clark vpx
Retired general: This is the decisive terrain to bring Putin to negotiating table
screengrab Ugandan president anti-gay
Ugandan president: Homosexuals are deviations from normal
novak dojokovic becky anderson
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
north korea mock nuclear counterattack
Kim Jong Un reveals nuclear counterattack drills against US and South Korea
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20, 2023. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday, March 14 2023. The unrelenting cyclone that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at more than 50 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
World leader calls on G20 countries to 'put their money where their climate change mouth is'
XI PUTIN SPLIT 032023
Hear why Kirby thinks Putin-Xi alliance is 'a marriage of convenience not affection'
AUS dead fish orig
Drone footage shows millions of dead fish blanket river
selina wang xi putin pkg 1
How Chinese citizens are reacting to Xi's upcoming visit with Putin
china youth unemployment
China's youth are struggling to find employment post pandemic. Here's why
The Yokobori family: Miho, left, Kentaro, center, and Hirohito, right. Kentaro was born almost seven years ago, the first in 25 years in the area in Kamikawa village.
Japan's rural communities are dying out. The problem is, so are its cities
dr sanjay gupta 031723 vpx
New analysis suggests Covid-19 link to raccoon dogs at Wuhan market
CGT unionists light flares on the ring road as they block the traffic to protest, a day after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49,3 of the constitution, in Paris on March 17, 2023. - French President faces intensified protests and accusations of anti-democratic behaviour after pushing through a contentious pension reform without a parliamentary vote. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
See footage of France protesters setting fires around Paris
