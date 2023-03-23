See tourist freefall after bungee jump cord snaps in Thailand
The 39-year-old tourist opted for a bungee jump after being dared to by his friends. He was left with multiple injuries after the cord snapped seconds into his jump.
00:45 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
See tourist freefall after bungee jump cord snaps in Thailand
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over data concerns
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how to keep your passwords safe, according to this hacker
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis was asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Big money has transformed March Madness. Here's how
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to attorneys' differing accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident
03:12
Now playing- Source: CourtTV
Firms buying land and water rights in Western US
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox producer claims she was 'bullied and intimidated' in Dominion case
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ted Lasso' star takes question from 'familiar face' at White House press briefing
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ron DeSantis takes a shot at Trump, drawing laughter
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-prosecutor breaks down Trump's worst case scenarios
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bruce Willis' wife shares moving message on husband's 68th birthday
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin reportedly heckled during visit to key Ukrainian city
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Actor pushes back on character's comparison to Fox News founder
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dr. Gupta reacts to new analysis claims about Covid-19 raccoon dogs origin theory
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN