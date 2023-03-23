TikTok's algorithm is powerful. This filmmaker explains why
Filmmaker and Director of the "TikTok, Boom." movie, Shalini Kantayya explains to Isa Soares the unique risks TikTok poses to children, and how the social media platform affects their mental health and their lives.
06:28 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
TikTok's algorithm is powerful. This filmmaker explains why
06:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over data concerns
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how to keep your passwords safe, according to this hacker
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Big money has transformed March Madness. Here's how
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to attorneys' differing accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident
03:12
Now playing- Source: CourtTV
Firms buying land and water rights in Western US
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox producer claims she was 'bullied and intimidated' in Dominion case
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ted Lasso' star takes question from 'familiar face' at White House press briefing
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear DeSantis quip over Trump's hush money case
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-prosecutor breaks down Trump's worst case scenarios
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bruce Willis' wife shares moving message on husband's 68th birthday
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin reportedly heckled during visit to key Ukrainian city
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Actor pushes back on character's comparison to Fox News founder
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dr. Gupta reacts to new analysis claims about Covid-19 raccoon dogs origin theory
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN