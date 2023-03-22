Man shares video of destroyed home after missile strikes residential building
Two missiles hit a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine according to Ukrainian officials. The city's acting mayor says one person was killed and dozens including two children have been injured. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
03:26 - Source: CNNI
World News
