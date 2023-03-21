Russian cruise missiles "Kalibr NK" were destroyed during their transportation by rail in Dzhankoi, Crimea.
Video reportedly shows strike on train transporting Russian cruise missiles
Connect the World
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said that a strike destroyed Russian "Kalibr" cruise missiles that were being transported by train in the town of Dzhankoi, in Russian-occupied Crimea.
00:31 - Source: CNN
