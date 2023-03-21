Video reportedly shows strike on train transporting Russian cruise missiles
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said that a strike destroyed Russian "Kalibr" cruise missiles that were being transported by train in the town of Dzhankoi, in Russian-occupied Crimea.
00:31 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video reportedly shows strike on train transporting Russian cruise missiles
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the video at the center of a war crimes investigation against Russian forces
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Kirby thinks Putin-Xi alliance is 'a marriage of convenience not affection'
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin reportedly heckled during visit to key Ukrainian city
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired lt. gen. watched tape of Putin's Mariupol visit. Here's what he saw
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
See video of Putin's visit to Ukraine
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
ICC chief prosecutor says Putin arrest warrant is the first step of multiple other investigations
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets inside look at security system guarding against Russian sabotage
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter explains how arrest warrant will affect Putin
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Hugely significant': CNN reporter reacts to Putin arrest warrant
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Secret Russian document outlines plan for destabilizing Ukraine neighbor
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Leader of Russian mercenary army lashes out at Putin's military
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired maj. gen. thinks Putin made call to down US drone. Here's why
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Thousands of children forcibly deported from Ukraine and sent to Russia
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ret. Col: New footage shows mid-air encounter on US drone was deliberate
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN