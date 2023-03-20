XI PUTIN SPLIT 032023
Hear why Kirby thinks Putin-Xi alliance is 'a marriage of convenience not affection'
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby discusses the alliance between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
01:22 - Source: CNN
selina wang xi putin pkg 1
How Chinese citizens are reacting to Xi's upcoming visit with Putin
02:40
china youth unemployment
China's youth are struggling to find employment post pandemic. Here's why
02:59
The Yokobori family: Miho, left, Kentaro, center, and Hirohito, right. Kentaro was born almost seven years ago, the first in 25 years in the area in Kamikawa village.
Japan's rural communities are dying out. The problem is, so are its cities
05:58
dr sanjay gupta 031723 vpx
New analysis suggests Covid-19 link to raccoon dogs at Wuhan market
02:19
CGT unionists light flares on the ring road as they block the traffic to protest, a day after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49,3 of the constitution, in Paris on March 17, 2023. - French President faces intensified protests and accusations of anti-democratic behaviour after pushing through a contentious pension reform without a parliamentary vote. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
See footage of France protesters setting fires around Paris
02:18
nk miissile to impact
Chinese study: North Korean missile could reach US in 33 minutes
03:14
INDIAN SPRINGS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been reviewed by the U.S. Military prior to transmission.) An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is parked in an aircraft shelter at Creech Air Force Base on November 17, 2015 in Indian Springs, Nevada. The Pentagon has plans to expand combat air patrols flights by remotely piloted aircraft by as much as 50 percent over the next few years to meet an increased need for surveillance, reconnaissance and lethal airstrikes in more areas around the world. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)
Ret. Col: New footage shows mid-air encounter on US drone was deliberate
02:14
us drone russian jet video
US releases video of Russian fighter jet forcing down reaper drone
01:09
alibaba drones
See drones used by Russian military China is selling on Alibaba
02:54
damage underwater cyclone freddy
Aerial footage shows homes underwater after record-breaking storm
01:43
Israel Protests vpx
Why Israelis are protesting government's push to weaken Supreme Court
02:18
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)
Why former Pakistani PM says he's prepared to be arrested
02:32
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Biden
See why tensions are rising between US and China over Taiwan
02:32
roxham road northern border
CNN follows migrants illegally entering Canada from New York road
03:36
