Kim Jong Un reveals nuclear counterattack drills against US and South Korea
North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un revealed his mock nuclear counterattack against the US and South Korea after the two countries took part in joint air drills. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
02:35 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Kim Jong Un reveals nuclear counterattack drills against US and South Korea
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Kirby thinks Putin-Xi alliance is 'a marriage of convenience not affection'
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drone footage shows millions of dead fish blanket river
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Chinese citizens are reacting to Xi's upcoming visit with Putin
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
China's youth are struggling to find employment post pandemic. Here's why
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Japan's rural communities are dying out. The problem is, so are its cities
05:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
New analysis suggests Covid-19 link to raccoon dogs at Wuhan market
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See footage of France protesters setting fires around Paris
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese study: North Korean missile could reach US in 33 minutes
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ret. Col: New footage shows mid-air encounter on US drone was deliberate
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
US releases video of Russian fighter jet forcing down reaper drone
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
See drones used by Russian military China is selling on Alibaba
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Aerial footage shows homes underwater after record-breaking storm
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Israelis are protesting government's push to weaken Supreme Court
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why former Pakistani PM says he's prepared to be arrested
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNNI